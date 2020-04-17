© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Head Of Ohio's Prison Workers Union In Quarantine For COVID-19

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
The exterior of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, which is not under quarantine right now.
The exterior of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, which is not under quarantine right now.

489 inmates and 184 staff in Ohio’s prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 32,000 inmates in 20 of Ohio’s 28 prisons are under full quarantine. And now the head of the union representing those workers is too.

Chris Mabe of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association said his wife, who works at the Lorain Correctional Institution, has COVID-19.  And he admitted he's not feeling well himself.

He’s been saying there isn’t enough testing, personal protective equipment and staff.

“The department I don’t believe is doing enough and they need to do more. And it’s time to call in the reserves as far as the National Guard to help (coughs) compliment the security inside the institutions. Our people cannot continue to work like this," Mabe said.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says in a statement:

"We are collaborating with our law enforcement and National Guard partners to ensure the safety of our facilities while we address the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19 within our institutions.  We are working with the National Guard to train members to assist with mission critical functions at the Marion Correctional Institution.  In addition, the State Highway Patrol is providing perimeter security at the facility.  The National Guard is also providing medic support at the Pickaway Correctional Institution to help manage the increased medical needs at the facility. We are monitoring staffing at all institutions on a daily basis and direct internal staffing resources to different prisons when needed."

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio prisonsOhio Department of Rehabilitation and CorrectionThe Ohio National Guard
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content