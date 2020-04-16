University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic Offer Alternative Housing For Staff

Two hospital systems in Cleveland are offering alternative housing for employees who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic and are concerned about possibly exposing their families to the virus.

University Hospitals is using a Case Western Reserve University residence hall to temporarily house workers. UH spokesperson George Stamatis said employees at UH Cleveland Medical Center are eligible to stay at the dorm for free for up to four days.

"The lodging is available to all employees of UH Cleveland Medical Center, not only clinical staff," Stamatis said.

They can also pay a reduced rate to stay on a designated floor at the Courtyard by Marriott in University Circle. "The cost is $49 per night, to be paid by the caregiver," Stamatis said.

He said there are about eight people staying on the UH floor at the hotel right now. "There may be more if a surge in patients were to occur," he said.

The Cleveland Clinic is covering the cost of hotel rooms for its staff.

Cleveland Clinic officials said employees qualify for its Caregiver Support Housing program if they provide direct patient care, live with others and have no way to isolate in their own household. The move is "part of our preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients," said spokesperson Hope Buggey.

The hotels are located in Northeast Ohio and Florida. About 75-80 workers have checked into the hotels thus far.

MetroHealth officials say that the health system is not considering alternative housing for their employees at this time.

ideastream will update this story as more information becomes more available.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.