© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
WKSU Trending Stories

Summit County Releases Coronavirus Data By Zip Code

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
photo of Summit County COVID-19 cases
SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Summit County Public Health released data today on the approximate number of COVID-19 cases in each of the county's zip codes. The areas without any cases include either parts of Cuyahoga Valley National Park (in the northwest) or downtown Akron.

Summit County has released data on how many coronavirus cases are in each of its zip codes.  There are 373 confirmed cases as of Thursday.  The most cases are in West Akron, Hudson, and Twinsburg, with between 21 and 30 cases each.

Summit County Public Health Epidemiologist Joan Hall says West Akron’s total is higher since it includes Ohio Living Rockynol nursing home, where seven residents have died and another 13 are being treated for COVID-19.  But Hudson and Twinsburg are being impacted differently.

“Part of it is about the availability of testing," Hall said. "So when you’re looking at those northern portions of the county, I think a lot of residents were able to go up to the Cleveland area and take advantage of the drive-thru testing that was available there.  So you may have seen more cases that were diagnosed.”

There are also several zip codes without any cases.  Hall says two of those -- in downtown Akron -- have very few residents.  And in the northwest corner of Summit County, three zip codes are less densely populated since they include parts of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusSummit County Public HealthCOVID-19
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content