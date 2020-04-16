© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Reservists Help Collect And Distribute PPE To Ohio's Prisons

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT

The Ohio National Guard’s Military Reserve soldiers have been helping out at food banks, but they are also collecting and distributing personal protective equipment to people who need it. 

Ohio National Guard Reserve Private Nicholas Craig Wallace is one of the members helping the state collect PPE. And on this day in Columbus, he’s collecting and giving out masks for Ohio’s prisons.

“That includes 17,000 N-95 masks and roughly 44,000 dust masks," Wallace says.

The masks are being donated by companies and individuals. Hundreds of prison staff members and inmates have been infected with COVID-19, with major outbreaks forcing quarantines in more than half of Ohio’s 28 lockups. There have been at least three deaths and so many ill staff members at the Pickaway Correctional Institution that at least 30 members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to help.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
