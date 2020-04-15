© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Businesses Tell Lawmakers They Need To Reopen Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 15, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
Online meeting of the task force
Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to open now. 

   

Cincinnati-area diner owner Dale Hipsley told lawmakers on the panel he’s lost 90% of business at his two restaurants since he had to close them to dine-in guests last month. He said if he can't reopen his businesses soon, there won't be any left to open. Hipsley said he feels there’s no reason businesses like his cannot open if they pay attention to safe distancing and disinfecting surfaces. 

 

“Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton have done a masterful job of scaring the dickens out of people. As we consider reopening, it’s time for the tone and manner of our leaders to be a balance of encouragement tempered with prudence. The conveyance of abject fear needs to stop," Hipsley said.

 

DeWine said he wants businesses to reopen as soon as possible. He said there’s a plan in the works, and that there must be some changes to protect customers and employees so coronavirus cases won’t surge out of control.

Health & Sciencecoronavirusstay-at-home orderCOVID-19restaurants
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
