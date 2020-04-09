© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Is Preparing to Release Coronavirus Demographic Data

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 9, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
photo of Summit County COVID-19 cases
SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
As of Wednesday, Summit County's 222 COVID-19 cases had touched every zip code, except a few in the northwest corner of the county, two in downtown Akron, and Mogadore.

Officials with Summit County Public Health say they’re crunching the data on the county’s 222 cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 56 percent of the cases are women. There have been 13 deaths, and 51 people are hospitalized.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said epidemiologists plan to release a breakdown of cases by race by the end of this week.

“It is not always collected consistently, and we are clarifying that. We have some preliminary numbers," she said. "We are planning on sending out a release, but we want people to know that we are in the process of clarifying and refining that data to get it as accurate as possible.”

Summit County released data showing that nearly every zip code in the county has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The county is waiting on guidance from the state health department about whether to release the number of cases in each zip code.

Several zip codes do not have any cases listed as of Wednesday, including downtown Akron, Mogadore, Richfield, and Peninsula.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusSummit County Public HealthDonna SkodaCOVID-19coronavirus testing
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content