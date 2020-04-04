© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Governor Says Ohio Will Get Medical Equipment Wherever It Can

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo InglesKaren KaslerKaren Kasler
Published April 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Some Ohio breweries have switched from producing alcohol to making hand sanitizer. Other companies are making or recycling medical grade masks needed by doctors and nurses on the front lines, and some have donated medical supplies. But state leaders are not just relying on the state’s businesses to meet those demands.

Gov. Mike DeWine says a plane full of personal protective equipment will arrive in Ohio Tuesday. And he says the state has plans to purchase more PPE for medical facilities that need it.

“I get it.  I understand. And so we are working on two fronts for a lot of this personal protection equipment. One is to get some of it manufactured here but we are not waiting for that. We are working ahead and we are going to buy it wherever we can buy it," DeWine says.

DeWine says he’s concerned that equipment could be seized. But he says his employees who are facilitating these purchases understand how badly the equipment is needed and will do all they can to make sure it gets to health professionals.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
