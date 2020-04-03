State Works to Increase Coronavirus Testing Capacity, Address Prison Infection Concerns

The Ohio Department of Health has teamed up with Ohio State University to try to increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing across the state. They're producing their own kits with the items needed to conduct the tests--swabs, tubes, and the liquid in the tubes. "We need more testing and we need results quicker," Governor Mike DeWine said in his briefing Friday.

The state today reported 3,312 cases of COVID-19 with 91 deaths, but limited testing has reduced the ability to accurately understand the scope of Ohio's COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor indicated they're seeing results from an order earlier this week that hospitals stop sending tests to private labs for processing. It was taking as many as six days for those labs to produce results.

"It's important for patients, important for all of us that we get the results back quick," DeWine said. DeWine said another group is working to deal with a shortage of the chemicals needed to complete processing of the tests.

Getting a better understanding of the spread is important as the Ohio National Guard works to prepare for the expected surge in late April or early May that will tax the state's healthcare system with as many as 10,000 cases per day.

The National Guard has been visiting sites around the state that could serve as temporary medical facilities. The state's adjutant general, Major General John Harris Jr., said they've been watching what's happening in other states and learning from their experiences. "Facilities we're building out are for less sick people and can be built out more quickly," he said.

Harris said hospitals are working regionally and many entities are involved in the planning. "It's exciting to watch this develop," he said. "The approach is working."

Addressing prison infection

The state has been testing prison inmates and concern has been growing about the spread of infection in the confined spaces. The governor said the state prison population today stands at 48,991.

DeWine said the prison system has been taking steps to protect inmates. Those who come into the system are held in separate reception areas for five weeks before entering the general population.

DeWine said they are also carefully scrutinizing the prison population. They've identified 38 inmates whose cases they will send back to the sentencing judges for consideration of early release. The first group includes 23 women who are pregnant or recently gave birth. "These are not violent people," the governor said. "They are not sex offenders, not domestic abusers, not murderers."

The second group includes 15 inmates who are over the age of 60 and are due to be released within the next few months.

Distance learning

The governor also recognized Ohio educators and families who are tackling learning remotely. “We are really in unfamiliar territory in distance learning and it’s in full effect across the state,” he said.

The state education department has developed a Remote Learning Resource Guide with best practices for guidance.

With more people using distance learning tools via computer, Maj. General Harris encouraged people to practice cyber hygiene. "Our networks are running at higher capacity than ever," he said. He encouraged people to update anti-virus softwares and remember to change passwords.

Many things have occurred in the state over the last few weeks regarding COVID-19. Among them: