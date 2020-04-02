State Extends Stay-At-Home Order; State Parks Remain Open

Ohio will be extending its stay-at-home order to May 1. The new order will go into effect Monday night when the old order expires.

"We're not going to be able to go back normal," Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.

The new projected peak for a surge in COVID-19 cases is between April 15 and May 15. Ohio has more than 2,900 cases as of Thursday, and 81 deaths have been confirmed — 16 more than Wednesday.

"These aren't just numbers," said Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health. "These are the people we love and care about."

The new stay-at-home order comes with a few changes, including:

A dispute resolution panel will handle complaints about whether businesses are essential to ensure fairness throughout the state.

Revised guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security define an essential business.

People traveling to Ohio from out of state are advised to quarantine for 14 days.

Retailers will need to establish a number of people allowed in the store at one time to ensure adequate social distancing.

Speaking of overcrowding, DeWine debunked a rumor: "We will not close our state parks."

He said as long as people maintain social distancing guidelines and respect one another, parks will remain open. But if there's overcrowding and people aren't following precautions, the state has the option to close the parks as they see fit.

"We all need to get out," DeWine said. "We all want places to go. We don't want to close our parks."

However, the stay-at-home order will close campgrounds. The exception is if someone's camper or recreational vehicle serves as a permanent residence, or if they have no other safe housing to go to.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also gave an update Thursday for Ohio unemployment filings. More than 468,000 residents have filed for unemployment, which is 100,000 more than the total number of Ohioans who filed in all of 2019.

A record 6.6 million people have filed for unemployment in the U.S., shattering a record just set last week of 3.3 million, according to NPR.

For those who have lost their jobs, the state has launched a website with available job opportunities: coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch. As of right now, 11,900 jobs are listed.

Husted said workers who've lost their jobs because of COVID-19 can use this number to expedite your claim through the unemployment system: 2000180. But h e said people who have already applied do not have to apply again with that number.

Acton said the social distancing will help Ohio get through the crisis faster, but overall she said it's a marathon, and not a sprint.

"All the evidence is showing now that social distancing is making a difference," Acton said.

She reminded Ohioans that anybody can get this; she said young people are being hospitalized each day, and many of them are dying.

Her biggest worry is the "calm before the storm." Acton said the problem with COVID-19 is that it doesn't show itself right away, but she doesn't want Ohioans to think they can lighten up on social distancing practices.

She also warned that the situation will get worse before it gets better, and Ohio is in it for the long haul.

"We are in a decent position — a lot more than what we would have been. But we are still in this," DeWine said.

Many things have occurred in the state over the last few weeks regarding COVID-19. Among them: