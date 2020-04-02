© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Stay At Home Order Extended To May 1

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published April 2, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the extension of the Stay At Home order saying the continued practice of social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses gives medical staff the time they need to fight coronavirus.

The new Stay At Home order will extend social distancing and safe workplace requirements for essential businesses until May 1.

DeWine says these mitigation efforts buys the state more time to build up capacity and equipment for Ohio's nurses, doctors, and other medical staff.

"We are in a race. What we do each day impacts our defenders, our defenders are the people on the front lines," says DeWine. "The nurses, the doctors, hospital personnel, people who work in nursing homes, these are the people who really are heroes and in the weeks ahead we're going to see them do what they have to do."

The revised order creates the Dispute Resolution Panel to offer decisions on complaints from businesses that believe they're being treated unfairly by their local public health department compared to similar businesses in another public health department's jurisdiction. DeWine says the panel will have final say on these complaints.

It also requires stores to limit the number of people in their buildings and orders wedding receptions to not have gatherings of more than 10 people.

DeWine says he understands the sacrifices that are being made in order to follow the Stay At Home order, he says "The action we're taking today is action that I know, I know will save lives."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also announced a new website to help connect essential businesses that are still operating with workers looking for jobs.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & Sciencecoronavirusstay-at-home orderGov. Mike DeWinesocial distancingessential businessDispute Resolution Panel
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content