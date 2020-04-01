© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

WKSU and WCPN Team Up for Coronavirus News Special

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published April 1, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
a coronavirus special coverage graphic
WCPN
The Sound of Ideas special broadcast offered an opportunity for listeners to hear from a number of voices on how the pandemic is affecting northeast Ohio.

Ohio hospitals are still ramping up for a coming onslaught of COVID-19 cases as the governor and state health director continue the push to slow the spread of the coronavirus so hospitals are not overwhelmed. Governor Mike DeWine has ordered an inventory of ventilators so they can be deployed where needed most.
 
WKSU joined with WCPN for a special co-hosted broadcast of The Sound of Ideas to talk about the latest news and look at Ohio's handling of the crisis from its beginning.
 
On this special simulcast edition of the Sound of Ideas on 90.3 WCPN and 89.7 WKSU, Sound of Ideas host Mike McIntyre was joined by WKSU News Director Andrew Meyer.
 
 

 
Guests:

Segment 1
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Segment 2
Donna Skoda, Summit County Public Health Commissioner
Dr. Raed Dwiek, Chairman, Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute

Segment 3
Anne Glausser, Health Unit Manager, ideastream
Kabir Bhatia, Reporter, WKSU

Additional Resources:

Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 page

Summit County Public Health Zipcode Map

WKSU Coronavirus 4-1-1

Ideastream Coronavirus Coverage

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19The Sound of IdeasWCPNDonna SkodaDr. Raed Dwiek
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer