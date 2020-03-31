© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Some Doctors Accused Of Stockpiling Certain Drugs

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
Ohio Atty General Dave Yost
Ohio Atty General Dave Yost

More than a week ago, the state Board of Pharmacy created new limitations for prescribing drugs commonly used to treat lupus, malaria and autoimmune diseases. Now, Ohio’s Attorney General says there is evidence some doctors might be hoarding them and potentially selling them as coronavirus therapies. 

Attorney General Dave Yost says some doctors have been writing scripts for large amounts of those drugs - in one case, one thousand doses. Yost believes doctors are stockpiling the drug for their own use or their families.

“This is just like toilet paper except the only people who can buy it up have a prescription pad," Yost says.

Yost says there’s a potential some of those drugs are potentially being sold on the black market and says federal authorities are investigating the matter. He’s calling on doctors who have prescribed the drug improperly to come forward and self-report their action to avoid the harshest penalties. Depending on the situation, doctors could lose their license, face criminal charges or both. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
