Ohio EPA Prohibits Water Shutoffs During Pandemic, State Reports 55 Deaths from COVID-19

The Ohio EPA has signed an order that prohibits water shutoffs across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.



"This will help us assure that as many people as possible have safe water during the state of emergency," DeWine said.



The order will also allow residents to have water services reinstated if they've had it shut off since Jan. 1, 2020. Ohioans will have to reach out their providers to get their water turned back on.



There are now 2,199 COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 55 deaths have been reported. Cases are in 71 of Ohio's 88 counties. More than 29,000 people have been tested.



Although the numbers are rising, Dewine and Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said social distancing and staying at home is helping slow down the spread of the disease.



However, Acton said Ohioans need to double down and be even more strict with it.



"This social distancing in its strictest form is essential," Acton said. "It's very important we minimize our exposure to others."





Acton said in previous press briefings that a surge in cases might happen as early as mid-April, and the state could see around 10,000 cases a day.





DeWine said he understands staying home and away from others can take a toll on someone's mental health.



Lori Criss, the director of the Ohio Department of Addiction and Mental Health Services, gave these tips:



Make a schedule (waking up, eating meals, etc.)

Have some leisure time

Create a space for work and school

If you live alone, reach out to friends or family

Offer help to neighbors

Check in on friends

Stay in touch with primary care physician, therapist or counselor

Give yourself a break

Call your recovery coach

Use online resources

Stay connected to support groups

"The opposite of addiction is connection," Criss said.

Among the many emotions Ohioans may be feeling, one of them is frustration. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he's received complaints about Ohio's unemployment site being too slow and residents are having a hard time filing.

"Your voices are being heard," Husted said. The site's capacity has been increased by 20 times its normal amount, and 180 people are being trained to help in the call center.

DeWine said the state is already looking at ways to get Ohioans back to work once the pandemic lightens.

JobsOhio will announce soon a $2 million long-term, low-interest loan for Appalachian Growth Capital (AGC).

"AGC provides small business financing in the 32 Appalachian Counties of eastern and southern Ohio. It works with local and regional banks, as well as secondary lenders to support businesses in the region," DeWine said.

For right now, much of the focus is on hospital capacity and preparing for a surge in cases. Acton will issue an order Tuesday that will require hospitals to record what equipment they have and how much of each one, such as ventilators and N-95 masks. They must report it at coronavirus.ohio.gov/ventinventory every Wednesday by 5 p.m.

The order will also allow the state to secure more ventilators.

DeWine and Acton said the most important part of this is for Ohioans to continue social distancing and comply with the stay-at-home order.

"We've bought precious time," Acton said.

Many things have occurred in the state over the last few weeks regarding COVID-19. Among them: