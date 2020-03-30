© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Leading State's Capacity Build Up Plans

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published March 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
Major General John Harris, Ohio Adjutant General
Major General John Harris, Ohio Adjutant General

The Ohio National Guard is working with public health leaders all around the state in what they say is a coordinated effort to prepare for the peak of the coronavirus.

Ohio Adjutant General John Harris says people will start to see uniformed National Guard service members doing work in their communities.

"You're going to see servicemembers in uniform, in your community doing things in increasing numbers here in the very near future," says Harris

It's part of an integrated strategy in eight regions to build up hospital capacity for the peak of the coronavirus, which is expected to require two to three times the space and resources Ohio has now.

Harris says they're also helping coordinate, with different hospitals, treatment strategies involving vital medical equipment.

"Not only for maximum efficiency but making sure we've got the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time," says Harris.

Along with space and hospital beds, the eight regions are also working on building up enough personal protection equipment for nurses and doctors.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
