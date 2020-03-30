DeWine Extends Closure of K-12 Schools, Ohio COVID-19 Cases Approach 2,000

Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will sign an order Monday suspending in-person classes for K-12 schools until May 1.

A few weeks ago, DeWine suspended those classes for three weeks, but because of the surge of COVID-19 cases, they decided to extend the order.

There are now 1,933 cases in Ohio and 39 deaths have been confirmed across 19 counties. "We still see that our peak is going to be, we're thinking, in a couple of weeks," Acton said.

She said the surge in cases is expected to happen anywhere between mid-April to mid-May, and the state could see up to 10,000 cases a day.

Acton encouraged people to keep quarantining and practice social distancing because testing is scarce. She said everyone should assume they have it because at this point, COVID-19 is everywhere.

DeWine and Acton are also asking hospitals to send samples from patients to places that can test them as soon as possible to prevent a lag in cases from private labs. They can be sent to ODH for free. The Health Department can now get results in as little as eight hours and Acton says that is getting shorter all the time.

As Ohio prepares for the surge, many people are chipping in to help wherever they can.

State prisons are awaiting materials that would allow them to make 5,000 or more masks a day and 1,400 gallons of hand santizer. They've already made 500 hospital gowns.

The state has also created a team dedicated to protect susceptible populations from COVID-19. The team will be enforcing new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

DeWine is working with mayors to get information about the coronavirus to communities who may not speak English.

"It's important that every Ohioan gets all the information that we have in regard to the coronavirus," DeWine said.

The ODH website is now available in different languages.

Major General John Harris, Jr., adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard has been working with Acton to find creative ways to increase hospital capacity.

"No hospital system in this world has ever faced what we're facing with the coronavirus," Acton said.

Harris and Acton are looking at acquiring unused state facilities to create makeshift hospitals, finding creative ways to increase staffing — like allowing final-year medical students to work — and are continuing the search for protective equipment.

Sunday night, the FDA revised a rule that allowed Columbus-based Battelle Labs to clean only 10,000 N95 masks a day, which are in short supply nationwide. Federal regulators said Battelle can now sterilize 80,000 masks per machine each day, meaning up to 160,000 masks can be reused each day to help ease the shortage.

Harris warned Ohioans that they're going to see a lot more people in uniform, but they'll be helping communities with whatever they need.

But most importantly, he said everyone needs to be working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Every person is a participant in this," Harris said. "We'll all be better for it when we come out at the other end."

DeWine said in the next few days, it's possible he will sign an order addressing groups congregating in parks. He didn't give many details, but said cities in other states have gone as far as removing basketball hoops from local parks to prevent people getting together.

Many things have occurred in the state over the last few weeks regarding COVID-19. Among them: