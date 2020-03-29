DeWine Gets Trump's Help in Effort to Secure FDA Approval of PPE Sterilization Process

Emphatically tapping the podium, Governor Mike DeWine said sometimes "you just have to rattle it." He was referring to the bureaucracy that appears to have been holding up FDA approval of a new process developed by Columbus-based Battelle Labs. The process uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide in a pressured environment to clean N95 masks for healthcare personnel.

The governor went public with what he called the "breakthrough" during his Saturday briefing and urged the FDA to approve Battelle's plan. "Please do this. It really is truly a matter of life and death. We need to protect our people who are risking their lives every single day."

Early Sunday morning, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted got a call that the process had been approved, but only for 10,000 pieces of equipment. Battelle has said it can process 80,000 masks at a time in each of its units. It has two in Ohio and one already assembled on Long Island.

Gov. DeWine said "it was time to get on with it." He put in a call to the White House. President Donald Trump called him back. "We had a good conversation. He understands the importance of protecting our personnel. He indicated that he'll get this done."

In a Sunday briefing that was not supposed to be necessary, the governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted revealed that they've been working to secure FDA approval for Battelle's new process for a week. Husted and Battelle chief Lou Von Thaer have been talking to the agency daily.

It's not clear why the FDA did not grant full approval but Husted noted, "We’re pushing for speed, they’re pushing for safety." He also acknowledged the agency is being inundated with ideas seeking expedited approval to help with the COVID-19 crisis. But Husted applauded the governor for not sitting back and waiting for action.

"If we're not solving the problem through the regular process, you have to bring an energy and an urgency to the bureaucracy so they know we've got to have this," Husted said. "That's what your leaders are supposed to do."

Husted expects final FDA approval today. Battelle CEO Lou Von Thaer says if that happens they can begin work immediately. "We would start tomorrow in Ohio, sending the masks back on Tuesday this week," he said.

The Ohio Hospital Association is helping to coordinate the logistics with hospitals around the state on getting their masks to the Battelle facility in West Jefferson where the sterilization units are located. The masks will be marked and sent back to the same hospitals. Von Thaer says each mask can be sterilized 20 times before it has to be thrown away.

The governor said he received a call from FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn just before the briefing. He's optimistic the approval will come today, and he says Battelle is ready to build and deploy more of the sterilization containers around the country. "The urgency of getting these online is not just for Ohioans," DeWine said. "It's for people throughout the country."

