'We're Going Into the Eye of the Storm': DeWine Signs Bill Addressing Coronavirus Impact

Ohio's top health official delivered grim but expected numbers about the coronavirus outbreak during Friday's press conference.

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said there are 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 260 are hospitalized, and 16% are health care workers.

There have also been 15 deaths within the last week. Ohio's first COVID-19-related death was reported March 20.

Acton said the surge of cases that was once expected to peak in early May has been pushed to mid-May because of residents taking precautions like social distancing and staying home.

But the number of cases the state will see during that surge has increased.

"We're projecting as many as 10,000 new cases a day," Acton said. On Thursday, she said health officials were estimating 6,000 to 8,000 cases.

Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine said they're working with hospitals throughout the region to increase capacity and prepare for more cases.

In the future, Acton expects to use entire floors of empty hotel rooms and dorms as makeshift hospital rooms to help open up beds for COVID-19 patients. The Cleveland Clinic told DeWine the state will start seeing a stark rise in cases within the next two weeks.

"We're going into the eye of the storm," Acton said.

While the hospital system prepares for the surge, the coronavirus has caused a disruption in other state operations. DeWine signed a bill during the press conference that aims to ease those effects. Here are some of changes included in the bill:

Mandatory school testing is canceled for this year

No in-person primary; absentee ballots accepted until April 28 (get your ballot at voteohio.gov)

Nursing graduates can be granted a temporary certificate to begin working to help hospitals

Water utility shutoffs are prohibited

Tax filing deadline extended to July 15

Allows professional services to hire workers who have retired at state and youth prisons, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Department of Veteran Services and the Department of Developmental Disabilities

Waiting period for unemployment benefits has been waived

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman joined DeWine by phone to talk about the $2 trillion relief package the House passed earlier Friday. President Donald Trump signed it nearly two hours after the press conference. It includes:

$4.3 billion for state/local health departments

$1.5 billion for each state, including Ohio

Relief checks for people who filed with the IRS in 2018 (to learn more about the relief checks, click here)

Up to $10 million in loans will be available for small businesses with 500 employees or less (go to sba.gov for more information)

Large businesses will be able to apply for other loans

Extends unemployment benefits to private contractors and freelancers

Sen. Sherrod Brown is expected to join DeWine during Saturday's conference.

As for the unemployment benefits extension, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he hasn't received guidance from the federal government yet, but he is working on system for nontraditional employees.

While the state begins to implement changes, Acton asked everyone to "don your cape" and encourage others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are determined," Action said. "We need you to be determined."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include President Trump signing the nearly $2 trillion relief package.

