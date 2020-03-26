Ohio's Top Health Official: State Could See 6,000 COVID-19 Cases a Day

Although Gov. Mike DeWine didn't issue any new orders during Thursday's press conference, Ohio's top health official wanted Ohioans to know what they're doing is helping the health care system.



"Ohio, what you're doing is absolutely saving lives," said Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.



As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 867 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths have been confirmed in the state. But Acton said it could be far worse if residents weren't staying home and social distancing. However, there's more work to do.

"I can't tell you enough ... we've got to even clamp down more. We've got to stay home," Acton said. As of right now, health officials are expecting a surge around May 1. Acton believes if more people and businesses follow safety precautions, the surge could be pushed off even further.



However, Ohio could soon see cases triple daily.



"We will surge. We may be as high as 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day," Acton said. She explained it's expected, but the goal is to prepare Ohio's hospitals.

Hospitals are working to increase capacity so they're prepared once that surge hits. They have freed up about 15% additional capacity in recent days, going from 75% full to 60%. Acton wants that number to be around 50%.



The reason why capacity is crucial is because COVID-19 patients can spend up to 20 days in the hospital, Acton said.



DeWine said he's working with more than 200 CEOs from hospitals around the state to make sure every part of the system is ready for the surge and has a plan in place. DeWine said Ohioans taking precautions "buys the hospitals (and) buys everybody more time so we are up and ready to go when this hits."



"You see what is happening in New York," Acton said. "This is real."



As of Thursday, New York reported more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the New York public hospital system had 13 deaths within 24 hours at one of its hospitals. Acton and DeWine are urging businesses and individuals to follow the stay-at-home order to prevent this.



Since the order went into effect Monday night, many businesses had to close and forced people to file for unemployment.



Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said more than 187,000 Ohioans have filed, which is a little over half the number of claims filed in all of 2019.



On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department announced nearly 3.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment, shattering a record set in 1982, according to NPR.



Husted also addressed legislation that will be signed by DeWine Friday. There will be no in-person primary this year. Mail-in voting will be accepted until April 28. Residents can find and print their absentee ballot at voteohio.gov, or call their county Board of Elections. For more details on the legislation, click here.



Husted ended the conference by thanking those on the front lines of the pandemic who can't work from home.



"There are some people that are out there in the workplace that can't do that. And they're our heroes," Husted said. "We're grateful for them for showing up."



He also mentioned he received a note from a doctor who said, "It's very scary for the people who are working in our hopsitals," but doctors want to save Ohioans and make sure they're healthy.

The doctor had one request: Stay home.



Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks:



