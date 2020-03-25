Shuttered Hospitals: Potential Solution to Influx of COVID-19 Patients

The rise of COVID-19 cases has left hospitals and health care providers scrambling to come up with enough beds and supplies.

John Palmer, the director of public affairs for the Ohio Hospital Association, believes shuttered hospitals could provide a solution.

Palmer points to examples like Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown and Affinity Medical Center in Massillon, both of which closed in the last several years.

Although there are active conversations about these facilities, Palmer says there is nothing concrete at this point.

Palmer says there is a number of things that need to be done to reopen a closed hospital, ranging from sterilizing the facility to acquiring all of the appropriate equipment, staff and permits.