© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Shuttered Hospitals: Potential Solution to Influx of COVID-19 Patients

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published March 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
photo of Affinity Medical Center
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

The rise of COVID-19 cases has left hospitals and health care providers scrambling to come up with enough beds and supplies.

John Palmer, the director of public affairs for the Ohio Hospital Association, believes shuttered hospitals could provide a solution.

Palmer points to examples like Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown and Affinity Medical Center in Massillon, both of which closed in the last several years.

Although there are active conversations about these facilities, Palmer says there is nothing concrete at this point.

Palmer says there is a number of things that need to be done to reopen a closed hospital, ranging from sterilizing the facility to acquiring all of the appropriate equipment, staff and permits.

          

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusOhio Hospital AssociationAffinity Medical Centerabandoned hospitalNorthside Regional Medical Center
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content