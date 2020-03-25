New Data Shows Middle Age Groups in Ohio Hard Hit by COVID-19

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton shared new information Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio. The data included a graph showing the ages of people who've been infected by the virus. There are a number of cases among those age 40 to 50 and Dr. Acton indicated there is a fatality rate in that age group of 1 in 250.

The latest figures indicate ten Ohioans have died from COVID-19, two each in Stark, Cuyahoga, and Franklin Counties and one each in Erie, Lucas, Gallia, and Miami Counties. Of the 704 infected, 53% are female, 47% are male. They range in age from less than a year to 94 with a median age of 51. The Health Department indicates 116 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

New data released today provides the total number of tests done in Ohio: 14,764. Testing has been limited due to shortages of supplies to carry out the tests. Twenty percent of the 182 peole hospitalized are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"It's very important as we try to take the pressure off Intensive Care Units (ICUs)," Acton said. "We're trying to double the amount of capacity we have in ICUs in the days to come."

Governor Mike DeWine again said the situation in Ohio is expected to peak May 1. The state issued a stay at home order that took effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. It applies to all non-essential businesses in the state. But there remain a lot of questions about what is considered "essential."

"They should start by the assumption that the business is closed," DeWine said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said businesses should read the stay at home order and prepare documentation to validate their status as essential and document what they're doing to maintain a safe workplace. "You need to use your own good judgment," Husted said.

Gov. DeWine highlighted Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble's effort to encourage people to stay home and keep their distance from others. P&G commissioned a #distancedance video by popular Tik Tok creator Charli D'Amelio.

Acton also read a note from a 9-year old Ohio girl who wrote, “I’m happy you see a bright future for us.” Acton encouraged Ohioans to "keep being a force for good."

Governor DeWine also acknowledged a need for the state to better fund public health. "We've got to do a much better job," DeWine said. He said he chose Dr. Action to be his Health Department director because he wanted to place more focus on public health. "I wanted someone who could be a spokesperson, who's articulate, and who could talk directly to the people of this state. I had no idea we'd end up with this," DeWine said, referring to the daily briefings Acton has participated in.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: