WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Gov. DeWine Ordered Daycare Restrictions Begin Tonight

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 24, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
a photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Among the orders Gov. Mike DeWine has signed, is one that will close child care centers at the end of the day Wednesday. Beginning Thursday only providers with a temporary license will be allowed to provide care to the children of essential workers.

The state is closing most daycares in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and implement the stay at home order. However, special pandemic daycare centers will continue to operate, but spots are limited.

Child care facilities around the state must apply for temporary pandemic licenses in order to stay open beyond Wednesday. The state has ordered all centers that do not have the temporary license to close by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beginning Thursday, only licensed or certified pandemic child care programs can provide child care.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the temporary licenses are limited, and those centers can only keep a maximum of six children to a room.

"We are prioritizing these slots," he said. "This is a time of national and state emergency. We must reserve these slots for people who are directly involved in health care or first responders."

Other workers eligible for pandemic child care include pharmacy staff, law enforcement, firefighters, and other human services positions.

Summit County says it has about 60 licenses available for pandemic child care centers. Those who want to apply for a temporary license have to fill out a form with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The state is updating frequently the list of providers.

