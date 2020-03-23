© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Lottery Says It Is An "Essential" Service Under "Stay At Home" Order

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT

Ohio’s casinos have been closed for almost two weeks and it's been a week since bars were shut down, including those offering Keno. But Ohio Lottery tickets are still being sold, even under the new “Stay at Home” order that goes into effect tonight.

The “Stay At Home” order to fight the spread of coronavirus says only essential services are supposed to be operating past 11:59 tonight. That order doesn’t say anything about lottery tickets which continue to be sold at retailers.  

A written statement from the agency says “the Lottery Commission’s operation is considered an essential government function providing funding of public education and our ongoing philanthropic efforts across the state.” It adds those sales are limited to grocers, convenience stores and businesses deemed essential.

But some cashiers say selling and redeeming tickets requires employees to hand them to customers with less than the six-foot-distance businesses are required to follow in the order. 

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
