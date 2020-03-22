© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Order Coming To Limit Prescriptions Of Drugs Touted As COVID-19 Treatments

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published March 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is limiting prescriptions of two drugs used for malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, after interest in those drugs spiked when President Trump tweeted out that they could be used to treat COVID-19.

DeWine noted the Ohio Pharmacy Board met in a Sunday phone session to discuss an increased demand for chloroquine and hydroxycholorquine. The board agreed unanimously that all scripts for those drugs will be limited to a 14 day supply and only with a doctor’s diagnosis.

DeWine said he’d sign an order.

“This drug will be allowed to be prescribed for its intended purposes, certainly will also be allowed to be prescribed for COVID-19 for someone who has tested positive for that," DeWine said.

DeWine said the order will make sure those drugs aren’t stockpiled or sold by recipients for profit, and that they’ll be available for people who use them to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19chloroquinehydroxychloroquineOhio Pharmacy Board
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content