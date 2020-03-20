Ohio Confirms First COVID-19 Death, Senior Centers to Close

Ohio has confirmed its first COVID-19-related death.

"We have now entered a new phase in our battle against the coronavirus," said Gov. Mike DeWine Friday.

DeWine said he and many other state lawmakers personally knew the victim, Mark Wagner Sr., a 75-year-old attorney from Lucas County.

As of Friday, Ohio has 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 119 Thursday.

To prevent the spread of the disease further, especially to high-risk populations, DeWine is ordering all senior centers and senior daycares to close at the end of business hours Monday.

DeWine said although the centers are closing, the state will make sure senior citizens get the care they need, such as delivering food to their homes. The order is to prevent a large gathering of people in the centers.

DeWine also addressed the possibility of a statewide shutdown.

Other states like California and Pennsylvania have issued "shelter in place" orders to keep people home. It mandates people to stay inside and only leave for necessities, like going to the grocery store. For California, if residents violate the order, it's a misdemeanor punishable with a fine, jail time, or in some cases, both.

Dewine said there will be no shelter in place order for Ohio as of Friday, but he said businesses need to start taking precautions seriously.

He added he's been receiving emails and letters from employees about their workplaces not following orders. "Let be me very, very clear: I will err on the side of protecting people," he said. "The bad behavior, the reckless behavior, must stop."

DeWine said many Ohioans are already staying home and he sees not need for an order right now.

"If I were to issue an order today, you would still need to have a whole list of people you would need to exempt. ... Sometimes it's not always black and white."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted took some time Friday to highlight Ohioans acting in heroic ways and to call out people for not looking out for others.

He said some school districts, like Hilliard, have reported increased participation since the state canceled in-person classes and implemented online learning. Husted also praised businesses for taking precautions, such as keeping people six feet apart in line and sanitizing multiple times a day.

But on the flip side, he asked residents to stop being selfish in grocery stores and to only take what they need.

"Tough times reveal our character. They'll reveal us as being selfless or selfish," Husted said.

DeWine ended the press conference on a lighter note. Thursday, he asked Ohioans to raise their flags in solidarity. He read an email he received to the press:

"Mr. Dewine. We do not have an American Flag to hang outside our home. Today after your news conference, my seven year old daughter made this flag for our house in honor of your request."

Credit GOV. MIKE DEWINE / TWITTER / TWITTER Alayna's flag.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: