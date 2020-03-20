© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Kent State University Will Issue Some Refunds, Evaluate Italy Study Abroad Program In Coming Weeks

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
photo of Todd Diacon
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Kent State University President Todd Diacon says it will be a 'significant hardship' to refund about $12 million in prorated room and board fees, but it's 'the right thing to do.'

Kent State University President Todd Diacon says the school will refund students’ room and board this semester. In a Thursday Facebook Live session, Diacon outlined Kent’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. He says the refunds could cost the university about $12 million.

“I will say this: that’s going to cause a significant hardship for the institution. It’s the right thing to do [and] we’re going to do it. I think most Ohio public universities are going to do it. You can also say that a lot of universities have decided not to refund. And my guess is, they’re looking at the same financial pressures we’re looking at.”

Diacon also discussed the school’s study abroad program in Italy. Students were re-called from the program three weeks ago and many of them self-quarantined after their return. Over the next two weeks, Diacon says they’re considering the future of the program for students who were already scheduled to go this summer and fall.

During the week of March 30, Kent State's Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley and Dean of University College Eboni Pringle will also hold Facebook Live sessions.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Kent StateKent State Univeristy
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content