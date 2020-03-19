© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Getting a COVID-19 Test Not Easy for Akron Couple Whose Doctor Ordered It

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published March 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
a photo of coronavirus testing
RONNY SALERNO
/
WVXU
The testing being offered in University Circle by Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals had to stop taking samples by early afternoon Monday and Tuesday.

Healthcare facilities have been overwhelmed by the demand for COVID-19 testing. An Akron woman who had a doctor’s order to be tested says it took three days before she and her husband finally were able to have samples taken.

Ilona Freeman works as a health professional and says her work could have exposed her to coronavirus. She and her husband are both over age 61. They got sick last week. Her Cleveland Clinic physician ordered tests for them both on Monday. The couple was turned away from the drive-thru testing site in University Circle on Monday and Tuesday. The Clinic changed procedures and gave them an appointed time to come Wednesday. 

“This is really testing our systems, and they’re making adjustments as they go along," she said. 

Freeman supports the decision to test senior citizens first but she’s concerned that there are a lot of frightened young people with symptoms who want to be tested but are being told they can’t be.

The Clinic advises patients under age 60 with a cough or fever higher than 100.4 to self-isolate. It’s currently testing high risk patients who are in the hospital or those age 61 and older. If someone is under 60 and has a doctor’s order, the Clinic is asking them to wait for a call before showing up at the testing site. 

Ilona Freeman describes the symptoms she began to experience last week. On Monday, her doctor ordered Ilona and her husband to be tested for COVID-19.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19Cleveland Clinic
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
