Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Congressman Tim Ryan Gives Coronavirus Update

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published March 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Niles) held a press conference Thursday at the Covelli Center in Youngstown.  He was joined by:

  • Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown
  • Ryan Tekac, Mahoning County Health Commissioner
  • Erin Bishop, Health Commissioner, Youngstown City Health District
  • Ed Muransky, The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods
  • Rev. Lewis Macklin, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church

Watch the press conference here.

Editor's note:  This story has been updated.

coronavirus COVID-19 Tim Ryan Youngstown Mahoning Valley
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
