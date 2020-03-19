WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.
Congressman Tim Ryan Gives Coronavirus Update
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Niles) held a press conference Thursday at the Covelli Center in Youngstown. He was joined by:
- Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown
- Ryan Tekac, Mahoning County Health Commissioner
- Erin Bishop, Health Commissioner, Youngstown City Health District
- Ed Muransky, The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods
- Rev. Lewis Macklin, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Watch the press conference here.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.