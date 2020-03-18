© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Understanding the New Normal: Summit County Public Health Commissioner Answers Coronavirus Questions

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published March 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
photo of on air sign
ELE ELLIS
/
WKSU
WKSU hosted a call-in show with Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda on coronavirus

Many schools in Ohio from kindergarten to college have switched to online learning. Offices are shutting down and, where possible, companies are shifting to telecommuting. Sporting events and concerts have been cancelled, movie theaters and gyms are closed for now. And the Ohio Primary was postponed until June 2nd. 

Driving it all is concern over the spread of the coronavirus and the disease the current strain is causing COVID-19. 

This is the new normal.

We know you have a lot of questions about how to best take care of yourself and your loved ones during these tough times, so we asked the top health official in Summit County to join us for a live call-in show. Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda joined us to take your questions, and you had a wide range of them. If you misssed the show, you can listen to it here.

If you're looking for additional information in Summit County, Skoda says you can call their hotline at (330) 926-5795 or check their COVID-19 website.  

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Summit County Public Health DepartmentDonna Skoda
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer