© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohioans Encouraged to Meet Needs of Others During Coronavirus Emergency

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
a photo of Dr. Amy Acton
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton with state leaders.

With schools shutting after Monday due to coronavirus concerns, many children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches will not have those options. And many other programs who rely on older volunteers to help meet the needs of older Ohioans will be needing help too.

Gov. Mike DeWine said his administration is applying for waivers to make changes that would allow the state to serve the needs of low-income Ohioans in different ways. But in the meantime, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said this is a perfect time for individuals, families and small groups to pitch in by volunteering to deliver meals or supplies.

“Those philanthropies are very well poised to help out in a situation like this.  We’ve also heard talk about curbside pickup for people who can do that. This is that depression era, let’s be thoughtful and each community is a little different so you can see this play out.”

Acton said the key is to avoid large gatherings of people in one place. She advises spreading out, allowing six feet between you and the closest person to you. And she says do as much as possible outdoors. 

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusOhio Department of HealthOhio Governor Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content