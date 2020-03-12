© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Coronavirus Hotline Center to be Moved to Larger Space

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 12, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
photo of hotline center
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The coronavirus hotline call center is averaging two calls every minute.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the state’s coronavirus hotline needs to be moved to a larger location because the tight space it is located in now is conducive to passing the potentially deadly disease. The hotline is getting an average of two calls per minute.

About a dozen medical professionals answered questions about coronavirus in a busy phone bank in a small room in the basement at the Ohio Department of Health. After DeWine toured the cramped facility, he said it needed to be moved to a larger space. He said the state is having to make quick decisions on how to prevent coronavirus spread and cautions it’s sometimes hard for the public to understand why at the moment.

“This is like going from a total standstill to 140 miles per hour in two seconds,”  DeWine said. 

Many people calling the hotline want more information about the disease, how it is spread and have questions about exposure to the illness.

The coronavirus hotline number is 833-427-5634 or 833-4-ASK ODH.

Tags

Health & SciencehotlinecoronavirusMike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content