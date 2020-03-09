Three People in Ohio Test Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday three Ohioans tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus that started spreading out of Wuhan, China around December.

DeWine says all three cases are in Cuyahoga County, and the individuals are in their 50s. DeWine also declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to buy health-related items without first getting a bid.

Two were recently on a cruise along the Nile. The other was in Washington, D.C. for a America Israel Public Affairs Committee conference.

They are currently in self-quarantine in their homes, according to health officials. All known individuals who have been in contact with them have also been notified.

Five others remain under investigation, and 11 tests were negative in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 400 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has caused 19 deaths in the U.S.

On a global scale, there's been more than 108,000 cases and around 3,800 deaths.

The CDC says if you’re experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your doctor before arriving at an appointment.

The Ohio Department of Health recently opened a call center to answer any questions related to COVID-19: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

To prevent the spread of the disease, the CDC recommends:

Washing hands for more than 20 seconds

Avoiding contact with sick people

Carry hand sanitizer if you're not in a place to wash your hands

Stay away from others if you develop symptoms



Stick with WKSU for more updates.

This story has been updated.



