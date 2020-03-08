© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Sets Coronavirus Testing Protocols To 'Maximize Resources'

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published March 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Health conducting tests for COVID-19 with new testing equipment.
Ohio Department of Health conducting tests for COVID-19 with new testing equipment.

The state now has the ability to conduct tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Due to limited resources the state has created a protocol to determine who to prioritize for testing.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said the state will prioritize the most vulnerable people for COVID-19 testing this includes the elderly, people with a pre-existing condition, and health care workers.

Acton says the state wants to be as transparent as possible with their testing protocols.

"People are confused and in order for us to address this as a state we really need to get the best information out there," says Acton.

The next level of testing is for people who are displaying coronavirus symptoms, hospitalized with a fever and who either come into close contact with someone confirmed with having COVID-19, recently traveled to an affected area, or lacks another diagnosis.

The final route is for a test to be ordered by a primary care physician.

"As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Ohio Department of Health, working in conjunction with hospitals, primary care providers, and other health care experts, has a plan to maximize our testing resources. We are prioritizing the patients who are the most vulnerable to be tested in the Department of Health’s State Laboratory, while ensuring those that need COVID-19 testing will be able to be tested," said Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio).

There are also two private labs that will be able to conduct tests starting Monday.

As of Sunday, the state did not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 and said it had four people under investigation for coronavirus with tests pending. There have been 10 coronavirus tests completed, all 10 people tested negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19coronavirusOhio Department of HealthAmy Acton
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content