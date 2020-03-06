Ohio Opens Call Center for Questions About COVID-19

The state has opened a call center for anyone who has questions about the potential spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH that's 1-833-427-5634. State officials say keeping people informed and prepared is vital in handling what they see as an imminent outbreak of the virus.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said a key way the state is staying prepared is by performing "contact tracing."

This is where epidemiologists, which she calls disease detectives, meet with people under investigation for possible COVID-19.

"We investigate, the disease detectives go to everyone they were ever in contact with. They do a history on folks that is way more detailed than you ever get going to the doctors these days."

If a test comes back positive for COVID-19 and that person came into contact with a large group of people, like if they went to a concert or saw a movie, then the state would release that information. Acton says they hope to still protect people's identity.