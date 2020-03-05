© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Investigating Three People For Potential Coronavirus, No Cases Confirmed Yet

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Gabe Rosenberg
Karen Kasler
Published March 5, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton holds up a mask as she gives an update about the state's response to coronavirus, on Feb. 27, 2020 in Cleveland.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton holds up a mask as she gives an update about the state's response to coronavirus, on Feb. 27, 2020 in Cleveland.

The Ohio Department of Health is investigating a total of three potential cases of coronavirus, as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials are currently waiting for test results. The Ohioans under investigation have symptoms of respiratory illness and either recently traveled to China or interacted with someone known to have COVID-19. 

The state health department is providing daily updates of coronavirus numbers in Ohio. So far, seven people in Ohio have tested negative. There are no confirmed cases in the state.

Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton says the state now has kits and can conduct its own coronavirus tests.

Acton says CDC guidance on what to do in these situations will be constantly changing, resulting in big decisions for the state.

On Thursday, Acton issued a directive banning spectators for most of the Arnold Sports Festival over concerns over the disease. The festival already called off its annual trade expo. No other major events in Ohio have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

"We will be making more of these - many of you lived through many epidemics over time," Acton said at a statewide summit in Columbus on Thursday. "We will be making more of these every day."

Acton says the coronavirus so far appears to be similar to the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic in April 2009. That went on for 16 months.

Currently 255 people across Ohio are being monitored by their local health department after traveling to China. None of those individuals have reported experiencing any symptoms.

The CDC says that 10 people have died from COVID-19 so far, most of which have occured in the Seattle area.

The Ohio Department of Health makes the following recommendations to protect yourself from illness:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands. 
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable. 
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. 
  • Stay home when you are sick. 
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick. 

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusOhio Department of HealthAmy Acton
Gabe Rosenberg
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content