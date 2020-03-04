Telemedicine Abortion Bill Passes Ohio Senate

Patients in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person can often use two-way conferences with doctors via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs.

State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) says doctors need to see patients in person because abortion inducing drugs can be dangerous.

“It’s not about limiting access. It’s about the safety of that woman.”

But State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) notes lawmakers have not passed restrictions on other drugs prescribed via telemedicine.

“It does set up a question of why this and nothing else.”

The bill passed along party lines and now goes to the Ohio House.