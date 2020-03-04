© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Telemedicine Abortion Bill Passes Ohio Senate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 4, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST
photo of doctor
AGENTURFOTOGRAFIN
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
The bill bans video conferencing and other types of telemedicine to treat women seeking medical abortion.

Patients in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person can often use two-way conferences with doctors via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs. 

State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) says doctors need to see patients in person because abortion inducing drugs can be dangerous.

“It’s not about limiting access. It’s about the safety of that woman.”

But State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) notes lawmakers have not passed restrictions on other drugs prescribed via telemedicine.

“It does set up a question of why this and nothing else.”

The bill passed along party lines and now goes to the Ohio House. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
