© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Governor Convenes Health Advisory Group

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published March 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST
A photo of the Health Advisory group convening.
THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
The Health Advisory group includes members of the Ohio Hospital Association.

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine has convened a panel of health advisors from the Ohio Hospital Association. The Health Advisory group will advise DeWine as the state of Ohio continues to prepare for the COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ohio. 

DeWine states in a press release, "As we learn more about COVID-19 and its spread in the United States, I am grateful for the expertise of these medical professionals who will help advise the state on strategies to deal with the disease and the best medical practices and procedures." 

A photo of the Health Advisory group's meeting.
Credit THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
/
THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Ohio Health Department Director Amy Acton speaks to the Health Advisory group.

The Health Advisory group is composed of the following members: 

  • Janet Bay, M.D., Ohio Hospital Association 
  • T. Laurence (Larry) Blosser, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital 
  • Michael Brady, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hosptial 
  • William W. Brein, M.D., University Hospitals 
  • Michael Canady, M.D., Holzer Health System 
  • Jim Guliano, R.N., Ohio Hospital Association 
  • Ann Hamilton, Cleveland Clinic
  • Pamela Jenson, ProMedica Fostoria Hospital 
  • Robert Kose, M.D., J.D., Toledo Hospice Northwest Ohio Medical Physicians 
  • Richard Lofgen, M.D., UC Health 
  • Andrew W. Thomas, M.D., OSU Wexner Medical Center 
  • Bruce D. White, M.D., Knox Community Hospital 
  • Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., OhioHealth 
  • Robert Wyllie, M.D., Cleveland Clinic

For more information about COVID-19 visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusMike DeWine
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content