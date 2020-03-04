WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.
Governor Convenes Health Advisory Group
In response to the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine has convened a panel of health advisors from the Ohio Hospital Association. The Health Advisory group will advise DeWine as the state of Ohio continues to prepare for the COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ohio.
DeWine states in a press release, "As we learn more about COVID-19 and its spread in the United States, I am grateful for the expertise of these medical professionals who will help advise the state on strategies to deal with the disease and the best medical practices and procedures."
The Health Advisory group is composed of the following members:
- Janet Bay, M.D., Ohio Hospital Association
- T. Laurence (Larry) Blosser, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Michael Brady, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hosptial
- William W. Brein, M.D., University Hospitals
- Michael Canady, M.D., Holzer Health System
- Jim Guliano, R.N., Ohio Hospital Association
- Ann Hamilton, Cleveland Clinic
- Pamela Jenson, ProMedica Fostoria Hospital
- Robert Kose, M.D., J.D., Toledo Hospice Northwest Ohio Medical Physicians
- Richard Lofgen, M.D., UC Health
- Andrew W. Thomas, M.D., OSU Wexner Medical Center
- Bruce D. White, M.D., Knox Community Hospital
- Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., OhioHealth
- Robert Wyllie, M.D., Cleveland Clinic
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.