Ohio Investigating Potential New Coronavirus Case

The Ohio Department of Health is waiting on test results for a new possible case of coronavirus.

Officials say the Ohioan under investigation exhibits symptoms of respiratory illness and either recently traveled to China or interacted with someone known to have COVID-19.

So far, seven people under investigation in Ohio have tested negative for coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases in the state.

More than 200 people across Ohio are being monitored by their local health department after traveling to China. None of those individuals have reported experiencing any symptoms.

In the U.S., nine people have died from COVID-19 so far. All of the deaths have come from the Seattle area.

The Ohio Department of Health makes the following recommendations to protect yourself from illness:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

