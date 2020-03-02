IFFTI 2020 At Kent State Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Travel Concerns

The International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institutes (IFFTI) conference set to be held at Kent State University later this month was cancelled today because of coronavirus concerns.

IFFTI 2020 was going to be centered on social justice in fashion and expected to bring attendees from around the world to Northeast Ohio.

“First, we knew that China was not able to make it, then Korea,” said Noël Palomo-Lovinski, chairwoman of the conference and a Kent State associate professor.

Travel concerns and restrictions for other international attendees was a main part of the decision.

“They might come to the United States but then not be able to fly back, which would be very difficult,” she said.

About 150 people were expected to attend the three-day conference, which was scheduled for March 23-25.

Kent State is also requiring students studying at the Florence campus to return to the United States, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, WKSU reported.

