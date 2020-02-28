© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Cleveland Clinic Opens Food Allergy Treatment Center

WKSU | By Amanda Levine
Published February 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST
A photo of Cleveland Clinic in Strongsville.
GOOGLE EARTH
The Food Allergy Center will be located at Cleveland Clinic's Strongsville Family Health Center

People with food allergies have a new option for treatment in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Clinic opened its Food Allergy Center in Strongsville this week.

The facility offers personalized care to pediatric and adult patients.

a photo of Sandra Hong
Credit CLEVELAND CLINIC
/
CLEVELAND CLINIC
Sandra Hong, M.D. is the director of Cleveland Clinic's new Food Allergy Center

Center director Sandra Hong, MD said patients with food allergies experience unique challenges beyond diet.

“I’ve asked my patients ‘Have you ever been bullied?’" Dr. Hong said. "Because the numbers are, if you have just one food allergy you have a 25% chance of having been bullied in some way. If you have multiple food allergies, which is extremely common, you have a 50% chance of being bullied at some point,” Dr. Hong said. 

The center includes a team of pediatric psychologists, allergists, and registered dietitians to work with patients. Hong said the center works with patients and parents to help treat allergy-related anxiety.

Tags

Health & ScienceCleveland Clinicfood allergiesMental healthStrongsville
Amanda Levine
Amanda Levine is currently a senior journalism major with a minor in sports administration. Prior to being an intern at WKSU, Amanda has experience as both a reporter and an editor. She was a sports reporter for the Kent Stater and eventually, an Assigning Editor. She also has experience covering campus activism and the 2019 government shutdown.
See stories by Amanda Levine
Related Content