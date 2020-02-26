© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
More Than 200 Ohioans in Self-Quarantine After Traveling to China

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 26, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST
illustration of coronavirus
ANGELA HSIEH
/
NPR
Coronavirus concerns have been growing as the disease caused by it, COVID-19, spreads.

More than 200 people in Ohio are in a state of quarantine as state and local officials work on precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

212 people in Ohio who recently traveled to China are now in self-quarantine to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. 

Dr. Andrew Thomas at the OSU Wexner Medical Center says a quarantine is now something that people looking at traveling to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have to think about.

"There is a concern of what happens when I come back if I have to self-quarantine for 14 days, I can't go to work, I can't go to school. Those are really practical considerations," Thomas said.

Dr. Andrew Thomas further explains why such precautions must be made.

So far all six people in Ohio tested for coronavirus have come back negative.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
