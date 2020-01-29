© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Legislator from Ravenna Cosponsors Bill to Help Independent Pharmacies

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 29, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST
a photo of a pharmacy bag
JUAN CI
Independent pharmacies welcome the legislation meant to provide them a safety net.

The state has been trying to crack down on predatory practices associated with pharmacy benefit managers, the middlemen in big drug contracts. And independent pharmacies and community health centers say they need to be protected from any fallout. They are backing a new bill meant to provide these facilities with a safety net. 

Community health centers and independent pharmacies can get federal funds to reduce drug prices and then pass along savings to patients. But Logan Yoho with Hopewell Health Centers says facilities like his are being targeted with discriminatory contracts that absorb all or part of that money. And there could be big consequences. 

“There would be a lot of these staff members that we would have to lay off and possibly close clinics in really low-income areas,” Yoho said. 

The bipartisan bill would prevent insurers from imposing fees or reducing reimbursements to these clinics and pharmacies simply because they get this federal money. 

Tags

Health & SciencePharmacy benefit managerscommunity health centersindependent pharmacies
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content