Health & Science
WKSU Trending Stories

Doctors Report a Spike in Respiratory Illness That Can Cause Infant Death

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST
a photo of a sick baby
KEITH HOMAN
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is the second leading cause of infant death.

The respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, that babies and older people can get after being around someone who appears to have a cold is not new. But it’s the second leading cause of infant death.

The Ohio Department of Health doesn’t track RSV cases because the Centers for Disease Control doesn’t require reporting of it. But Dr. Maria Mejias of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus says there have been 1,800 cases of RSV since October in her medical center alone.

"These numbers are higher compared to previous years," Majias said. "We’ve looked at the past ten years as far as data activity and this year has been very unusual."

Mejias says the illness can be deadly and she doesn’t know why there are increased incidences of RSV. She suspects the illness has mutated to create new strains. Nationwide Children’s has received a grant to develop a vaccine, but for now she says people around babies should wash their hands often and avoid kissing them. 

RSV respiratory illness
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
