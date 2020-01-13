Drug Deaths Dropped Significantly In Ohio In 2018

Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of drugs except one.

The Ohio Department of Health says 3,764 Ohioans died of drug overdoses in 2018. While that’s still more than 10 people a day, it’s down from 4,854 the year before, or more than 13 a day. And death totals fell in almost every category of drugs – including opioids.

But there was a 5 percent increase in deaths from psychostimulants such as meth and cocaine – two thirds of those involved fentanyl, which turned up in three quarters of all overdose deaths. But the actual number of fentanyl deaths dropped, and the number involving the even more deadly carfentanil plummeted to just under 3 percent.

Black non-Hispanic women had the lowest overdose death rates, while black non-Hispanic men had the highest rates for the second year in a row. 35-44 year olds made up three quarters of the total who died.

Six of the 10 counties with the highest per capita death rates are in southwest Ohio, with Montgomery County – home to Dayton and long considered the state’s capital of the opioid epidemic – had the highest percentage.

But overdose deaths there were almost cut in half between 2017 and 2018. Drug deaths also dropped in the urban counties of Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lucas and Mahoning, but went up 10 percent in Franklin County.

The state’s annual count of drug overdose deaths was released quietly last month, in contrast to previous reports that were introduced in press conferences.

