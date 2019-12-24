© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
WKSU Trending Stories

Flu Now Widespread, Ohio Health Department Says

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 24, 2019 at 11:20 PM EST
syringe and vile of medicine
SHUTTERSTOCK
Influenza B and the H1N1 virus are the most prevalent strains this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says the flu season ramped up early this year. More than 400 Ohioans have been hospitalized so far. 

“We have moved into widespread, meaning there is flu in every corner of the state at this time,” Amato said. 

She says the flu will likely spread more easily during the holidays when people gather together to celebrate. The most prevalent strains this year are Influenza B and the H1N1 virus. Both are in the current flu shot, which needs about two weeks to take effect.

Tags

Health & Sciencefluflu seasonFlu vaccineOhio Department of HealthH1N1Influenza Bflu shot
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content