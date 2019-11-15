© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Suicide Rates in Ohio Increasing, Study Shows

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 15, 2019 at 3:22 PM EST
Bar graph showing the increase in suicide rates between 2007-2018.
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
The Ohio Department of Health says suicide rates in Ohio increased 45% among all Ohioans.

Suicide rates are increasing in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health says they’re trying to understand why.  

The Ohio Department of Health says five people die by suicide in Ohio every day, and the suicide rate has soared 45 percent in the past decade. The rate for adults over 65 is up nearly 50 percent, and for children up to age 24 it’s increased by 64 percent. Suicide is the leading cause of death among kids 10-to-14. And agency Medical Director Dr. Mark Hurst says authorities don’t know why.

“We knew in the past that an improving economy was associated with a decreased suicide rate but we have had unprecedented economic growth in the past ten years but we have seen an increase in the suicide rate over that period of time,” Hurst said.

The report shows men are four times likely than women to die by suicide. The highest suicide rates are in Appalachian Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services offers resources and information on suicide prevention on their website.

