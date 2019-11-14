© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: Studying Early Earth to Unlock Secrets of Astro-Biology

WKSU | By Kellen McGee
Published November 14, 2019 at 6:53 PM EST
"If we find life on another planet, it's likely going to be microbial," said Ashley Manning-Berg, assistant professor in geology at The University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. 

"So a lot of the focus for evidence for life is not just to learn about the ecosystems on early Earth,  it's a way of telling us that if life evolved and then died on Mars, what do we look for?

Manning-Berg is studying how billion-year-old fossils of microorganisms were preserved on Earth, so we can know what to look for on other planets.  

“So if you have a microfossil that is torn and kind of just looks like maybe a little squiggle in a rock, how do we know that's a microfossil? So by looking at the morphologies of the rocks that we know have life, we can get a sense of whether or not that's a microbial morphology,” said Berg.  “Looking at the chemistry, so is there carbon there? Is that carbon thermally altered? Has it been changed since its deposition?

Berg is also studying how the silica that preserves her billion-year-old microbes is formed. This helps her understand how quickly the microbes were preserved, and whether their specific chemical signatures are preserved.

"That's very important, especially with early life for astro-biological samples. You're going to have to show-- using more than one technique--that this is life," she said. 

Kellen McGee
Kellen McGee is currently pursuing a PhD in nuclear and accelerator physics at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2014.  She’s held a number of research positions, ultimately becoming a research assistant in a biophysics and structural biology lab at Case Western Reserve University. There, the Institute for the Science of Origins instantly became her intellectual home. Central to the ISO’s mission is science communication.
See stories by Kellen McGee
