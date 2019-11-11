MetroHealth, LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Partner On New Clinic Opening Tuesday

MetroHealth is opening a permanent clinic Tuesday at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland – specifically to treat LGBTQ patients.

MetroHealth’s Pride Network has operated clinics -- geared to LGBTQ patients -- within its existing facilities since 2007. Now, the hospital system is opening a clinic inside the community center for both well visits and specialized care, such as hormone therapy and HIV prevention. Daniel Hamilton is the community center’s operations manager.

“It’s not just about testing. It’s about preventative medication that will help people to make better health choices and reduce the risk of HIV when engaging in safer sex practices.”

Hamilton also says he hopes having the clinic inside of the center will make getting care more convenient -- and less stigmatized -- for people who might otherwise delay treatment or ignore lingering illnesses.

“The endorsement from the LGBT center, having the clinic here, and being able to make direct referral to a place that’s already a place they’ve come to feeling it’s a safe outreach: it’s a great way to get someone directly into service that may or may not make the call.”

The new clinic at the community center will be open on Tuesdays.