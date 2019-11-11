© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
WKSU Trending Stories

MetroHealth, LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Partner On New Clinic Opening Tuesday

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 11, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST
photo of Daniel Hamilton
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Daniel Hamilton, operations manager at the community center, says the new MetroHealth clinic will be more convenient -- and more specialized -- for LGBTQ patients.

MetroHealth is opening a permanent clinic Tuesday at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland – specifically to treat LGBTQ patients.

MetroHealth’s Pride Network has operated clinics -- geared to LGBTQ patients -- within its existing facilities since 2007. Now, the hospital system is opening a clinic inside the community center for both well visits and specialized care, such as hormone therapy and HIV prevention. Daniel Hamilton is the community center’s operations manager.

“It’s not just about testing. It’s about preventative medication that will help people to make better health choices and reduce the risk of HIV when engaging in safer sex practices.”

Hamilton also says he hopes having the clinic inside of the center will make getting care more convenient -- and less stigmatized -- for people who might otherwise delay treatment or ignore lingering illnesses.

“The endorsement from the LGBT center, having the clinic here, and being able to make direct referral to a place that’s already a place they’ve come to feeling it’s a safe outreach: it’s a great way to get someone directly into service that may or may not make the call.”

The new clinic at the community center will be open on Tuesdays.

Tags

Health & ScienceGreater Cleveland LGBT Community CenterLGBT ClinicMetroHealth
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content