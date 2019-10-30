University Hospitals CEO Announces Plans to Retire in 2021

Longtime University Hospitals CEO Thomas Zenty announced his retirement this week.

Zenty officially steps down in 2021, at the end of his current contract.

Two more years to ensure a smooth transition will be good for UH, according to Tom Campanella, director of Baldwin Wallace University’s Health Care MBA program.

He says there’s major change going on throughout the health care industry.

“And my own personal assessment is that the most vulnerable of the stakeholders in health care during this disruption will be hospitals, across the board,” Campanella said.

According to Campanella, a shift toward outpatient care and cost transparency is likely to lead to hospital closures and changes in the services they offer.

During Zenty’s tenure, which began in 2003, the hospital expanded from 3 to 18 locations. That was common nationwide, says Campanella, but those days are likely over.