Report Finds Surge in Number of Uninsured Children in Ohio

An increasing number of Ohio children have no health insurance coverage. A report from Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families indicates the number of uninsured children in the state increased by 28% from 2016 to 2018. That amounts to nearly 30,000 children.

The Center’s Director Joan Alker authored the report. She cited policy changes as a reason for the loss in coverage.

"Congress began efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, make cuts to Medicaid and delay extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program," Alker said. "So families have been getting a lot of mixed messages about the availability of public coverage and so we’re seeing, despite the good economy, that children are losing Medicaid in large numbers."

More than 4 million children are uninsured nationwide. In Ohio, a total of 133,000 kids have no health insurance coverage. The number of uninsured children under age six increased by more than 13%.

Read the full report below.