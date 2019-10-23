Cleveland Clinic Finds Lung Damage Among Vaping Patients

A recent outbreak of Lung Disease linked to vaping has prompted pulmonologists at the Cleveland Clinic to explore the link between the two.

Doctors began conducting lung biopsies on patients with a history of vaping. Director of Pulmonary Pathology Sanjay Mukhopadhyay led the study.

"Some people who vape definitely get lung damage, and that was not known before on a microscopic level and we have proved that in this study beyond a reasonable doubt," Mukhopadhyay said.

He said lung damage from vaping is similar to damage from toxic chemicals or infections that injure the lungs.

The study did not examine what specifically is causing lung damage from vaping.